Chicago police ID suspect wanted in murder of Officer Luis Huesca, offer $100K reward

Chicago police have identified a suspect who they believe shot and killed Officer Luis Huesca last week, as the manhunt enters its seventh day on Sunday.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Xavier L. Tate Jr., a 22-year-old man who resides in Aurora, the Chicago Police Department said.

Tate faces a first-degree murder charge for the April 21 shooting that unfolded just before 3 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 56th Street in the Gage Park neighborhood.

Tate remains at large and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Huesca was driving home, still in uniform, when he was shot multiple times near his family’s home in Gage Park. Sources have told FOX32 Chicago that Huesca was shot nearly 20 times with what is believed to have been a firearm with a “switch” attached to make it an automatic weapon.

Huesca’s vehicle was stolen during the incident and found nearby a short while later, Fox News Digital previously reported, though police would not confirm whether the shooting was part of a carjacking.

The officer’s service weapon and badge were not found at the scene, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

On Monday, police released a two-minute surveillance video showing the suspect walking into convenience stores and outside on a sidewalk.

Tate was previously arrested for criminal trespass to a residence on March 6 in Olympia Fields, FOX32 reported, citing court documents. He was supposed to appear in court for that case on Wednesday.

Police have announced a combined $100,000 reward for information that leads to Tate’s arrest and conviction. The money is being provided by Crime Stoppers, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the FBI and the Fraternal Order of Police.

Huesca served the Chicago Police Department for six years. He would have celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Tate’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-7867 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.