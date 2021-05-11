Chicago police charge boy, 15, with attempted murder of rideshare driver

A 15-year-old in Chicago has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of a rideshare driver months after the victim was shot multiple times while sitting in his car earlier this year, police said Tuesday.

The teenager, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged Monday with one felony count of attempted murder, the Chicago Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police said he was involved in the Feb. 27 shooting of a 46-year-old rideshare driver. The victim was sitting in his parked vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. when someone in a group of five to six people opened fire, striking him in the face and shoulder, authorities said at the time.

Police did not release additional information regarding the teenager’s arrest but said he is due to appear in juvenile court later in the day.

It was not clear if any others would be charged for the shooting.