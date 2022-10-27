Chicago police: Boy, 7, dies after being shot through window of his home

Police in Chicago announced early Thursday that a 7-year-old boy has died after being shot by a stray bullet that traveled through the window of his home.

The gunfire erupted around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday, when the child was inside a bathroom at the Humboldt Park property, investigators said.

“The 7-year-old boy did not survive his injuries from this tragic incident,” Chicago Police spokesperson Tom Ahern tweeted. “Our deepest sympathies go out to his loved ones.”

Ahern said multiple shots were fired during the incident, and the child was struck once in the stomach.

Detectives are now reviewing private security video in hopes of identifying and tracking down the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

The motive of the shooting was not immediately clear.

Detective Chief Ron Pontecore said the shots appeared to have come from an alley behind the home and multiple shell casings were recovered.

“It’s tragic. Any person that’s shot in the city is tragic. When it’s a young child like this, an innocent child, allegedly under the safety of their own home, it’s direly tragic and something that we take seriously,” Pontecore also told reporters. “We’re going to deploy a lot of resources to the area to try and get to the bottom of this and find out who is responsible for this.”