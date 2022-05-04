Chicago police bodycam footage shows fatal shooting of gunman who fired at cops during hostage situation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police body camera footage released Tuesday shows the moment leading up to the fatal shooting of a man by Chicago police officers during a hostage situation inside an apartment building last month.

Several hours of video footage from different vantage points show the police response to a domestic disturbance just after 1 p.m. on April 3.

“My guy just shot me,” a 48-year-old woman tells a 911 operator in recordings that were also released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. “Please come now. I’ve been shot in my neck. I can’t feel my arms.”

“You say he’s gonna kill himself?” the operator asks.

“Yeah,” the woman replies.

She is then heard saying “Baby, I love you… Baby, I love you.”

As officers entered the apartment building in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive, they encountered Frank Campbell, who barricaded himself inside, and a woman on the floor with a gunshot wound to the neck.

“Help me please. He’s in the back,” she said.

“Frank Campbell, come out with your hands up,” an officer says.

As officers turn a corner, flashes of gunfire are heard but no one is hit. Officers retreat to a hallway where they speak with Campbell, 58, and wait for SWAT units to arrive.

During that time, they plead with Campbell to give himself up. Police body-cameras recorded the negotiations before Campbell was killed but not the shooting, which involved SWAT members, who were not equipped with cameras.

“Lay the gun down and come on out. Please. Come on man. I respect you,” a SWAT team member is heard saying to Campbell.

“No, don’t do that Frank. Put the gun down,” an officer is heard saying before shots are fired.

It’s unclear if Campbell raised his revolver, according to the video and documents released by COPA. He was later taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 78-year-old man was shot by Campbell and taken to a hospital, authorities said. The other victim also survived.

No officers were injured.