Chicago police arrest two people for gluing hands to Starbucks counter

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Chicago, Illinois have arrested two people for gluing their hands to a Starbucks store counter in the city’s Loop on Wednesday morning.

Protesters with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals glued their hands to the Starbucks counter while demanding that the coffee-chain stop charging extra for plant-based milk products, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

One sign held by a protester read “Starbucks: End the vegan upcharge.”

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told Fox News that two males, aged 31 and 42, were arrested as a result of the incident at 10:15 a.m.

CHICAGO URGES MONKEYPOX CAUTION AT GATHERINGS AS US CASES TOP 7

No injuries were reported, according to police.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Fox News “We respect our customers’ rights to respectfully voice their opinions so long as it does not disrupt our store operations.”

The protest on Wednesday is similar to the one that actor James Cromwell did in New York City on May 7.

OSCAR-NOMINATED ACTOR JAMES CROMWELL GLUES HAND TO STARBUCKS COUNTER DURING ANIMAL RIGHTS PROTEST

Cromwell was arrested after temporarily shutting down a Midtown Manhattan Starbucks as he superglued his hand to a counter in protest of the company’s policy of extra fees for non-dairy milk products. The protest was live-streamed on PETA’s Facebook page.

“Why, when it’s so important now, to address climate change, and to understand the violence to the animals that go on to make dairy products… and there’s no reason for it except greed,” Cromwell said during the New York City Starbucks protest with his hands glued to the counter. “When will you stop raking in huge profits while customers, animals and the environment suffer? When will you stop penalizing people for their ethnicities, their morals?”

PETA’s Vice President Tracy Reiman said that the price hikes are “bad for the planet.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Starbucks’ punitive price hike on vegan milks is bad for cows, bad for the planet, and bad for lactose-intolerant customers, many of whom are people of color,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA will stick to Starbucks like glue until it agrees to drop the vegan upcharge.”

Fox News’ Tracy Wright contributed to this report.