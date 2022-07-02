Chicago officer shot: 27-year-old suspect arrested, charged with attempted murder

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago has filed charges against a suspect accused of critically wounding a police officer and attempting to shoot another.

A Chicago police officer was in serious but stable condition Friday after being shot multiple times by a convicted felon while responding to a domestic violence call, police say.

Jalen Vales, 27, has been identified as the suspect.

Vales is charged with two felony counts of attempted murder in the first degree, one felony count of aggravated battery of an officer of the peace, and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the police report, Vales “shot a male Chicago Police Officer and attempted to shoot another Chicago Police Officer in th 1300 block of W. Taylor Street.”

“The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly,” according to the same report.

The wounded male officer, who has served 15 years with Chicago Police, was ambushed while trying to make his way to a home around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning in the city’s Near West Side neighborhood, according to Supt. David Brown.

“As officers arrived, they got on an elevator, went upstairs and as soon as they got off the elevator to go to the apartment they were fired upon by the offender,” Brown said.

Brown told reporters that no responding officers discharged their weapons.

The wounded officer was transported to Stroger Hospital by a University of Illinois at Chicago officer who was monitoring police radio, “likely saving his life,” Brown added.

“Every single day, on every watch, brave men and women of the Chicago Police Department put on their uniform and their badge and go out to protect each and every one of us,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “We have to remember that officers every single day are risking their lives for our safety and today underscores that.”

