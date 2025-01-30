Chicago mayor improperly accepting designer gifts like Hugo Boss cuff links, Gucci bag and more: OIG report

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has been accused of not properly documenting designer gifts while also blocking access to the City Hall “gift room,” according to a report from the City of Chicago Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

The OIG released the report Wednesday, accusing the Chicago mayor’s office of accepting gifts, including Hugo Boss cuff links, a personalized Montblanc pen, a 2023 U.S. National Soccer Team jersey, a Gucci tote bag, a Kate Spade red purse and Carrucci size 14 shoes from Feb. 2, 2022, through March 20, 2024.

The report notes that almost 70% of the 380 logged gifts received from Feb. 2, 2022, to March 20, 2024, do not list the identity of the donor.

The city received the national soccer team jersey June 16, 2023, from a representative from Nike. On Oct. 3, 2023, the city received Airpods, a tote bag and a notepad from an executive with the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

But other entries, like the Hugo Boss cuff links and personalized Montblanc pen received June 12, 2023, and a Gucci tote bag and crossbody bag received March 18, 2024, fail to include information on the identity of who provided the gift.

Personnel from the OIG went to the fifth floor of City Hall Nov. 8, 2024, to request access to the gift room, unannounced, to conduct an inspection of the manner in which gifts to the city are stored and to audit the gifts and review controls for access to the gift room.

Instead, the OID was met by Chicago Police officers, the report noted. After explaining the OIG’s request to view the gift room, OIG personnel were told to wait in a lobby by an elevator.

While waiting, the OIG spoke with senior members of the mayor’s office regarding the request, then presented a written request to access the room.

After further delay, the mayor’s office said it spoke to counsel, who said OIG would not be granted access to the gift room that day. To access the room, the OIG was told it would have to make an appointment, the report said.

Once the OIG was denied, it engaged in further conversations with the Department of Law for access to the gift room, and it was it was told it not be granted access.

The OIG said in its report that gift disclosures required by the Governmental Ethics Ordinance (GEO) promote transparency and accountability.

“When gifts are changing hands — perhaps literally — in a windowless room in City Hall, there is no opportunity for oversight and public scrutiny of the propriety of such gifts, the identities and intentions of the gift-givers, or what it means for gifts like whiskey, jewelry, handbags, and size 14 men’s shoes to be accepted ‘on behalf of the City,’” the report noted.

Some of the gifts were accepted while former Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in office, while others were accepted after Johnson took the oath of office.

Johnson told reporters during a press conference Wednesday the OIG’s report was a mischaracterization of what happened.

“These are gifts to the city. They’re logged,” Johnson told reporters. “The characterization of how this report came out is misguided, and, again, we’ll make sure that our team gives you the access that you need so that you can see the gifts that are given to the city.”

The mayor said there is a process everyone must go through, adding that nobody is above the law, not even the OIG.

As for the gifts, Johnson said there are times he will go to a community function and receive a gift bag as a token of appreciation.

“I don’t want people to think there’s some room in city government where there’s just a wall full of belts and socks and shoes and fancy hats,” Johnson said, noting he has actually received hats.

“With all due respect, sometimes I believe that people chase down a wall with nothing on it. There’s a log. It’s there. It’s been there for years.”

Johnson also said he has never seen the gift room that the OIG referred to.

“I don’t think there’s a room, [but] if people want a tour of this room, I’ll sign up because I’ve never been to it myself,” he said.