Chicago mayor bans unaccompanied minors from visiting public park during certain hours after fatal shooting

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is banning unaccompanied minors from visiting Chicago’s Millennium Park after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death near “The Bean” sculpture on Saturday.

The boy, identified by police as Seandell Holliday, was shot in Millennium Park around 7:30 p.m. Police said that they have two suspects in custody, but didn’t release their identities or name a possible motive for the shooting.

“Earlier this evening, a 16-year-old was tragically killed near Millennium Park. This senseless loss of life is utterly unacceptable,” Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement Saturday evening. “Tonight, a mother is grief-stricken, mourning the loss of her child and searching for answers. My heart is breaking for the mother as she grieves this unspeakable loss.”

Lightfoot announced on Sunday afternoon that unaccompanied minors will not be allowed in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday as a result of the shooting.

Lightfoot said in a press release that the policy will be “strictly enforced.”

“This new policy will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly. All of our residents and visitors under the age of 18 are welcome at the Park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult,” Lightfoot said.

The Chicago mayor also said in the press release that her office will partner with Chicago Public Schools and other local school systems to “fully explain this new policy to students, as well as to encourage guardians to ensure that their children are conducting themselves appropriately and safely at all times.”

Lightfoot also called on the Chicago Police Department to “accelerate gun traces for all firearms found in the hands of minors and to swiftly bring criminal charges against any adult who has provided a firearm to a person under the age of 18.”

The new measures come after Lightfoot said her administration plans on taking “additional actions” to prevent future shootings in response to this incident.

