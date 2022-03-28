Chicago man shot dead just blocks from Wrigley Field among 4 weekend murder victims

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 16 people were shot citywide in Chicago on Monday, including a 15-year-old girl, while a man killed just blocks away from Wrigley Field was among the four people murdered, police said Monday.

There were 15 shootings reported in Chicago from 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday night, with the most recent incident being reported around 10:15 p.m. in a neighborhood about two and a half blocks away from the Cubs’ Wrigley Field, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was standing in an alleyway on North Clark Street near West Roscoe Street in Lake View when he was struck in the chest and armpit. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but could not be saved, police said.

Meanwhile, two teenagers – ages 17, 17 and 15 – were wounded over the course of the weekend. The youngest victim, a girl, was in an alley of a building on West Patterson Avenue near North Marmora Avenue, a residential area, when she was shot in the left knee, police said. Additional details were not immediately released, but the victim was taken to a local hospital in good condition, cops said.

Meanwhile, CPD is investigating the circumstances behind a double murder in the city’s Gresham neighborhood. Local affiliate FOX 32 Chicago reported that two men, ages 51, were discovered dead inside a home on South Sangamon Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the head, CPD said.

Police later arrested 31-year-old Jamie Jones for their murders and for allegedly beating and kidnappings a woman that same day, the news station reported.