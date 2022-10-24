Chicago man shot and killed in front of Greyhound bus station where he worked

A man was shot and killed Monday in front of a Greyhound bus station, Chicago police said.

Shots rang out around 11 a.m. when the victim parked a vehicle in front of the bus depot at 630 W. Harrison St. and got out, Dep. Chief Jill Stevens said at the scene.

“He was approached by one offender who fired multiple rounds,” she said. “The victim was struck multiple times and fell to the ground.

She did not release details about the victim.

The shooter fled the area on foot. The victim was taken to John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the victim was an employee at the bus station.

Investigators don’t know if the shooter and the victim knew each other. They don’t believe any words were exchanged before the shooting, Stevens said.

Authorities are talking to witnesses and the investigation is ongoing, she said.