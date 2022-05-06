Chicago man robbed, shot three times in upscale Lincoln Park neighborhood

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago man was robbed at gunpoint and shot three times in an upscale neighborhood early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue in Lincoln Park around 3:05 a.m., the Chicago Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot and found a male in his 20s on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his back and one gunshot wound to his head upon arrival.

Video footage of the incident obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows one suspect hiding behind a wall as the victim walks on the sidewalk in the direction of the suspect. The suspect then appears from behind the wall, approaches the victim and demands his property while holding him at gunpoint.

The victim appears to comply initially but then begins to fight back against the suspect. The pair eventually land in the street with the suspect on top of the victim. A second suspect eventually stands over both the first suspect and the victim.

The first suspect appears to fire twice at the victim, who remains on the ground, before demanding he give up his phone password, FOX 32 reported.

The victim can be heard saying something and moaning in pain before the suspect shoots him once more in the head.

Authorities transported the victim to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

A GoFundMe names Dakotah Earley, a 23-year-old culinary arts student, as the victim of Friday’s shooting.

“He was walking down the sidewalk when he was ambushed by a man who hid behind a building who was prepared to rob him for his bag and cellphone. My brother fought back and another assailant got out of robber’s car and this is when several shots were fired, which hit Dakotah in the back and head,” the GoFundMe description states. “My brother is currently in critical condition and is in the fight for his life. My family and I are raising money at this time for his medical bills as well as our travel expenses to travel to Chicago, as well all [sic] live out of state.”

CPD told Fox News Digital that “detectives are investigating the shooting to be related to a robbery which happened in the 1100 block of West Fullerton,” on DePaul University’s campus, on Friday around 3 a.m.

“A student was walking on Fullerton on May 6, 2022 at approximately 3am. A white sedan stopped and one of the passengers got out, displayed a handgun and demanded the student’s belongings,” a Friday morning alert from DePaul reads. “The offender then returned to the vehicle and they fled the area. The student was not injured.”

A Friday email from Chicago Alderman Michele Smith said the “heinous crime” may be connected to others in the area.

“I ask you to keep the victims of these crimes in your hearts,” she wrote. “We thank every citizen for their help in this investigation. Working together, we will fight this scourge in our community.”

Police did not have any suspects in custody as of Friday afternoon. Area detectives are investigating the incident.