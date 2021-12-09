Chicago man charged with murdering 71-year-old in Chinatown

A Chicago resident has been charged after allegedly fatally shooting a 71-year-old man from his car on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department confirmed that Alphonso Joyner, 23, was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the fatal shooting of Woom Sing Tse, 71.

The incident occurred at 12:30 pm on Tuesday when Sing Tse was shot multiple times while he was walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

Joyner allegedly shot Sing Tse from a silver 2-door vehicle, and then left his vehicle to shoot the victim more before fleeing the scene.

Sing Tse was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Joyner was also charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a revoked firearm owner’s identification card.

According to FOX 32 Chicago, nearby Haines Elementary School went into lockdown when the shooting happened, which lasted all afternoon.

One fourth-grade student told FOX 32 that she was at recess when the shooting happened.

“I was actually at recess, I was by the gate of the shooting, and my teacher told me her dad got shot,” said Malyaiya White, a 4th-grade student.

Upon hearing the 13 shots fired, according to White, everyone ran inside the school screaming and crying.

Another student, 8th grader Demiyah Johnson, said that students and teachers were terrified at what had just happened outside.

“It was really dark, and my friend was crying and panicking. Others were on their phones. The teacher was terrified as well — she was just sitting there she wasn’t saying a thing, Johnson said.