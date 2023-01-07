Chicago man allegedly shoots pregnant mother of own 8-year-old child, resulting in a miscarriage

A Chicago man is accused of shooting the pregnant mother of his 8-year-old child just days after Christmas, which resulted in a miscarriage.

Melvin Richmond, 30, took his child, whose mother is the victim, to a Christmas party on Dec. 26 and while driving the child back home at around 2:40 a.m., court documents show that the 30-year-old mother could hear him being rude to their daughter, according to FOX 32.

When Richmond dropped his daughter off at the mothers home, she told her mom that he yelled at her, prosecutors said.

The mother called Richmond and prosecutors say that the two got into a verbal argument.

At the time, the mother’s fianc? was inside the home.

Prosecutors say that a few minutes after the phone call, the mother heard a loud banging at the front door and Richmond was arguing about the previous phone call.

After trying to kick the door in, Richmond fired several shots through the front door, which hit the mother in the right lower thigh, back, and left flank, court documents say.

Richmond then fled the scene, according to prosecutors, and fired several more shots at the mother’s car, which was unoccupied at the time.

When the mother was transported to a local hospital, she received surgery to her colon, bowel, as well as a removal of her gallbladder.

The mother suffered a miscarriage as a result of the shooting, prosecutors said.

Richmond was arrested and is being charged with a felony charge of aggravated battery/ discharge of a weapon, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of involuntary manslaughter of an unborn child.