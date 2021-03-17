Chicago lawmakers weighing proposal that would ban overnight search warrants

Chicago police officers would be prohibited from conducting residential search warrants overnight under the proposals of an ordinance now being considered by city officials.

Unveiled late last month, the so-called “Anjanette Young Ordinance,” is named after a Black female social worker who endured a botched raid conducted by Chicago police officers in February 2019.

Under the ordinance, Chicago police officers would not be able to execute a search warrant without first knocking and giving residents “no less than 30 seconds, to respond.”

Police officers would be required to use tactics that are “the least intrusive to people’s home, property and person and least harmful to people’s physical and emotional health.” The Superintendent – or an appropriate designee – would have to approve each plan prior to execution.

The department would also have to ensure that “at least one member who does not identify as male (including at least one woman)” is present when officers execute a search warrant.

If children are present, officers would have to call dispatch and inform operators about their presence. Officers would be prohibited from pointing firearms at, handcuffing, or restraining children.

Furthermore, the execution of all residential search warrants would have to be conducted between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. – “absent exigent circumstances.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Superintendent David Brown have both proposed changes in the way police serve search warrants. But the Chicago aldermen who pushed for the “Anjanette Young Ordinance,” have said those proposals don’t go far enough.

Ald. Chris Taliaferro, a former police officer and chairman of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, agreed last week to hold a hearing on the ordinance, but said it would need to be reconciled with the mayor and police superintendent’s proposals, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“I can’t take the fullness of either one of them and say that they’re perfect,” he said. “There has to be a compromise.”

Fox News has reached out to the ordinance’s co-sponsor Ald. Maria Hadden, and the Chicago police department seeking comment.

The raid on Young’s home was brought fully to light in December when footage of the February 2019 raid was leaked to a local television station by Young’s lawyer, Keenan Saulter.

The 12 police officers connected to the raid have been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of a Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigation. The city’s top attorney also resigned in the fallout.

Retired U.S. District Judge Ann Claire Williams and her law firm Jones Day have been tasked by Mayor Lightfoot to conduct a full review of the search warrant executed in February 2019 on Young’s home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.