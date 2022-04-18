Chicago hotel guest gets into late-night gun fight with would-be robber

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A guest at a Chicago hotel exchanged gunfire with a would-be robber inside his room late Sunday night.

Police say the man, an unnamed 53-year-old, was staying at the Godfrey hotel when an unknown individual knocked on his door at 11:30 p.m. When the victim opened the door, the attacker forced his way inside, holding a gun and demanding the victim’s property, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The victim told police the assailant began firing, and he returned fire, causing the attacker to flee the scene. The victim escaped the incident with a graze wound to the head, which was treated by first responders.

Police have made no charges in connection with the incident, according to ABC 7. It is unclear whether law enforcement has opened an investigation to find the attacker.