Chicago gun violence: 3 killed, 26 wounded over Thanksgiving weekend

Gun violence continued on the streets of Chicago over Thanksgiving weekend, with police reporting that three people were killed and 26 left wounded, including a teen trying to buy drugs.

There were 23 shootings incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to data the Chicago Police Department released Monday morning.

CHICAGO MAYOR NEEDS TO DUMP POLICE BOSS IF ‘CRIME PANDEMIC’ ISN’T ADDRESSED, CRITIC SAYS

Three men were killed in shootings during this period. One man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was pronounced dead after police found him around 6:30 p.m. Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds to his back and legs.

A second man was found around 7:30 p.m. with several gunshot wounds underneath a viaduct in Avalon Park. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, while a third man was shot twice in the shoulder on Friday around 10:50 p.m. in West Pullman. Both men later died at hospitals.

Gunfire left 26 others wounded throughout the city over the weekend.

In video posted to Twitter, rapid gunfire can be heard in the River North neighborhood early Sunday, WBBM-TV reported. Two men were wounded in the shooting.

“It sounded like an automatic weapon going off, probably 20 to 30 shots in very quick succession,” witness Brian Schmitt told the station.

On Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was wounded just around 6:30 p.m. after walking into a home in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue to buy drugs, police said. The teen was shot in the leg when two unknown males drew a firearm.

Hours later, a 32-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were shot while walking in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue. The woman was shot in the foot, while the man was shot multiple times in the chest, arm and leg. The woman was hospitalized in good condition, while the man was in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago has seen nearly 4,000 people shot this year, an increase from last year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported earlier this month.

As of Nov. 21, police statistics show that there were 729 citywide murders year-to-date, up 4% compared to last year and 59% from 2019.

Last weekend, five people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy, and 34 other people were wounded from gun violence across the city.