Chicago gun violence: 1 killed in bloody weekend that left 17 wounded, including teen

Multiple shootings in Chicago over the weekend left a 22-year-old man dead and 17 others wounded, including a 16-year-old who was walking on a sidewalk and an 80-year-old man who was sitting in a parked car, authorities said.

The bloody weekend saw 12 shootings incidents from 6 p.m. Friday to midnight Sunday, according to Chicago police crime statistics released Monday morning.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the 22-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 2100 block if North Bingham Street when two males fired shots after an argument, police said. The victim was shot in the chest and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old also suffered a gunshot wound to his chest while walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 54th Street around 3 p.m. Saturday, police said. He was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Two other broad daylight shootings on Saturday wounded two men in their 80s, according to authorities.

A bullet grazed an 82-year-old man’s right leg while he was on the sidewalk in the 1700 block on North Monitor Avenue. In a separate shooting, an 80-year-old man who was sitting in a parked car in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue was shot in the chest. He was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Police said gunfire wounded at least 12 others, including a 34-year-old woman who was inside a bar when a bullet flew through a window and struck her, and a 19-year-old woman who was inside a building when gunfire from the sidewalk hit her left arm.

The bloodshed comes after 16 people were shot, four fatally, last weekend.

Following Chicago’s record number of homicides in 2021, police data shows murders citywide were down 6% this year through March 27, with 124 reported compared to 132 during the same period last year.

Shooting incidents were also down 11%, with 492 reported year-to-date compared to 553 during the same period in 2021, according to police statistics.