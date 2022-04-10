Chicago driver fleeing traffic stop barrels through crowd, hits police officer and child

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago police officer and two other people were injured Saturday night after a driver fled a traffic stop.

A police sergeant stopped the driver of a red Hyundai in the River North neighborhood. When he asked the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver refused, put his vehicle in gear and drove off, police said.

The driver swerved into a crowd of people crossing the street, FOX 32 Chicago reports.

“All I hear is a screech and I turn around behind me, and the officer is laying there, they’re all trying to get to the other officer. It was weird. He was just laying there screaming, like, whirling around in pain. And I just see a lady fly in the air because he hit the lady so bad. And she fell down,” China Robinson told CBS Chicago.

There are conflicting reports about how many total people were hit, but a 5- to 7-year-old girl and a woman were confirmed hurt, CBS Chicago reports. They are expected to recover.

The officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver took off from the scene. No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.