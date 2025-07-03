Chicago drive-by shooting leaves at least 4 dead, 14 wounded

​

A drive-by shooting in Chicago killed at least four people and hospitalized 14 others, authorities said Thursday.

The incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the River North neighborhood, when at least one person fired shots from a dark-colored vehicle into a crowd standing outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge, police said.

The vehicle sped away immediately.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, and two women died in the attack, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

At least 14 others, aged 21 to 32, suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Their conditions remain undisclosed.

The lounge had hosted a listening party for rapper Mello Buckzz when the shooting happened, according to local media.

So far, no arrests have been made, police stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.