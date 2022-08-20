Chicago drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured on West Side

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A drive-by shooting in Chicago on Friday evening has left one person dead and four people injured.

The shooting happened on Friday at around 6 p.m. at the 3300 block of West Flournoy outside a home on the city’s West Side when someone in a car driving through the area began firing shots, according to police.

Police say that five people were injured in the shooting, including a 31-year-old man who received a gunshot wound to the left arm and abdomen, a 34-year-old man who was shot in the leg, a 33-year-old man who was shot in the inner left thigh, and a 56-year-old man who was shot in the left shoulder and left buttocks.

A 33-year-old male who received gunshot wounds to the back, buttocks, legs and left forearm was later pronounced dead.

The four people who were injured in the shooting are in good condition at local hospitals.

Police say that no suspects are in custody and an investigation is ongoing.