Chicago drive-by shooting kills 1, injures 5 others, including off-duty firefighter in critical condition

Chicago police continue to investigate after a mass, drive-by shooting Saturday night left one dead, and another five wounded, including a 15-year-old girl and an off-duty firefighter.

The incident happened 300 block of East Kensington when at about 9:39 p.m. while a group of people came outside and were heading to their cars, someone inside a vehicle opened fire, Fox 32 Chicago reported. Several rounds of gunfire rang out and six people total were struck, one fatally.

NYC HIT-AND-RUN CRASH KILLS 3-MONTH-OLD BABY, LEAVES MOM PUSHING STROLLER IN CRITICAL CONDITION: POLICE

A 42-year-old woman, who was shot at least twice in an arm and once in an armpit, was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center, but she did not survive her injuries.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man, who was shot in the face, was transported to the same hospital in critical condition. Though his name has not been released, WMAQ-TV identified him as an off-duty firefighter assigned to a firehouse on Chicago’s Far South Side.

The other victims include a 15-year-old girl, who was shot in an arm and is listed in fair condition, a 22-year-old man, who was shot in a leg and an arm and is listed in fair condition, and a 38-year-old man, who was shot in the stomach and is listed in fair condition. A 31-year-old man later transported himself to the hospital after suffering a graze wound to the head.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No one has been taken into custody as of Sunday.