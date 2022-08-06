Chicago CTA Red Line shooting leaves one man dead on city’s South Side

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot on a CTA Red Line train located on the city’s South Side on early Saturday morning.

The Chicago Police Department says the shooting happened at the 79th Street Red Line station at 3:22 a.m.

Police said an unknown male fired shots during the incident.

The 29-year-old male was transported to the University of Chicago hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man had gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen.

13-YEAR-OLD BOY DIES AFTER CAR OWNER SHOOTS DURING ATTEMPTED ROBBERY, POLICE SAY

Chicago police are investigating the incident but said that no one is in custody.

CTA released a statement saying it would assist the Chicago police in their investigation, according to FOX 32.

LIGHTFOOT SAYS CHICAGO MAKING PROGRESS ON CRIME DESPITE CONTINUED VIOLENCE, BUSINESSES LEAVING

“This is a senseless act of violence, and CTA is assisting Chicago Police in its investigation of this incident, including providing any relevant video from our security camera system.”

In a press conference after the incident, CTA president Dorval Carter said that canine units will be coming back to the trains as part of an unarmed security force, according to FOX 32.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown said that more police officers will be assigned to trains within the CTA system beginning on Saturday.