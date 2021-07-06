At least 61 people were arrested Sunday in Chicago after an unruly crowd fought with officers, and jumped on cop cars at the end of Independence Day celebrations in the city, according to reports.

Those arrested – mostly young adults and minors – were among the hundreds of people who flooded the city’s downtown streets. Bottle rockets were fired at officers during the unrest, one of whom was hit near the ear, police said. Another officer was injured during a scuffle with a suspect. Others in the crowd resisted orders to disperse, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

They were arrested for offenses including battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, a police spokesperson told the station.

2 CHICAGO COPS SHOT WHILE BREAKING UP 4TH OF JULY CROWDS

“Sunday night was a disaster,” said Ald. Brian Hopkins, according to Chicago’s WBBM-TV. “We had massive chaos and mayhem downtown. We had guns in backpacks. Guns in pockets. A large number of firearms present.”

In a separate incident, two Chicago cops were shot early Monday as police attempted to break up a crowd on the city’s West Side.

INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS CAUSE HOUSE BURNINGS, INJURIES, AND DEATHS ACROSS US

A man fired into a crowd of revelers around 1:30 a.m., striking Patrina Wines, who took over as commander of the 15th District last year, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. A police sergeant also suffered a graze wound to the leg. Wines and the sergeant did not require hospitalization.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said both officers are going to be “all right.”

“As you know, there’s been a lot of large crowd gatherings tonight, a lot of celebratory fireworks going off, kind of spontaneous,” Brown said at a news conference. “They were dispersing a crowd when they heard shots and felt pain.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 90 people have been shot in Chicago since Friday evening, FOX 32 reported.