Chicago crime crisis: Four bodies pulled from waterways in one week

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fourth body has been pulled from waterways in Chicago in just one week.

Officials discovered a woman’s body in the Chicago River on Friday morning at around 7:50 a.m, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

The woman was pronounced dead by officials after she was pulled out of the water.

CHICAGO GROUP SENDS TRAINED MARTIAL ARTISTS TO PATROL PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION IN WAKE OF CRIME SURGE

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as Karina Alanis, 31.

Her death marks the fourth body recovered from Chicago waterways in just a week.

CHICAGO WEEKEND VIOLENCE LEAVES AT LEAST 14 SHOT, ONE FATALLY

On April 16, the body of Yuet Tsang, 80, was recovered from a different area of the Chicago River.

That same day, another woman’s body was recovered from the Chicago River near the Ogilvie Transportation Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another body, a male, was found on Sunday in Lake Michigan.

The autopsy results have not been released in any of the incidents.