Chicago crime crisis: 7 carjackings reported in 1 hour on West Side

In just one hour, seven carjackings were reported on Chicago’s West Side on Friday morning, police said, according to FOX 32 in Chicago.

The victims were reportedly held at gunpoint in some of the alleged carjackings, which took place on several streets, including North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen and North Claremont.

No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon but the suspects were described as dark-skinned men aged 18-30 wearing black clothes and ski masks and in one case a blue hat.

The men allegedly approached the victims while they were near their cars and demanded their property.

Crime has spiked in the Windy City in the last year, with homicides reaching an all-time high in 25 years in 2021.

Robbery reports have surged 15% in 2022, according to Chicago police records. Holdups have gone up 11% since 2020 and 2019, though they decreased 10% compared to 2018.

The Chicago Police Department didn’t immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for confirmation.

