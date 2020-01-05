Chicago cops wrest gun away from man at police stationhouse
Chicago police wrested a gun away from a man who walked into a stationhouse “voicing his disdain for law enforcement,” according to a report.
The incident took place Saturday morning at the Lawndale police station, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Police said the man, who is 27, approached the front desk and as he expressed his displeasure with law enforcement pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers, the paper reported.
During a struggle for the gun an officer was bitten, according to the paper. He went to the hospital for treatment.
Police determined the man’s weapon was a BB gun. He was found in possession of another weapon which also turned out to be a BB gun, the Sun-Times reported.
He was arrested but the specific charges were pending.