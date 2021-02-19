Chicago community rallies to find lost dog

A German Shepard named Toby who went missing during Chicago’s brutal winter weather was reunited with his owner this week thanks to the combined efforts of an entire community.

FLORIDA DEDICATES DAY TO CHARITY THAT BUILDS BEDS FOR CHILDREN IN NEED

The Chicago Police Department tweeted Wednesday that officials were in search of the dog who had gone missing after escaping a veterinarian’s office in Avondale on Saturday.

However, Toby’s owner, Nelly Roa, didn’t just get the support of the police department. Various community members stepped up to help by creating a Facebook page, an Instagram account and even a sightings map called “Toby Spottings” dedicated to reuniting the dog with his owner.

FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER BUYS ALL FLOWERS FROM VENDOR INSTEAD OF WRITING HER A CITATION

Other members of the community helped the family put up flyers around the city and even posted tips, Block Club Chicago reported.

After five days on the streets, Officer Soto with the 14th District found Toby.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the Facebook page — now renamed “We Found Toby!” — Roa posted her gratitude for the “immediate attention, support, care, love & PRAYERS” the community provided.

“Thanks to all the different communities: Albany Park, Avondale, Logan Square, Ukrainian Village, Humbolt Park, West Town, & Wicker Park (to name a few), for they were always on top of location sights, & spreading the word either via flyers and/or their social media platforms,” she wrote.

Roa also thanked the Lost & Found social media pages and the local ABC and Fox News affiliates for covering her story.

She also gave a special shoutout to the “Discord Team & the experts for going above & beyond” with their surveillance as well as the Chicago Police Department “for their support and commitment to bring Toby back home.”