Chicago carjacking suspect shot after trading gunfire with police; 2 others in custody

Chicago police attempting to stop a carjacked vehicle on Monday night traded gunfire with the occupants, shooting one suspect and taking two others into custody, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded around 8:45 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Lower Wacker Drive, the Chicago Police Department said in a news release.

Officers tried to pull over a vehicle that was stolen in a carjacking, according to police. As the officers approached the vehicle, there was an exchange of gunfire with the three males inside.

One 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and rushed to a local hospital, fire officials told FOX32 Chicago. There was no immediate update on his condition.

The vehicle’s two other occupants were taken into custody, police said. Officers recovered two firearms from the scene.

No officers were shot during the incident. Two officers suffered minor injuries, according to police, and were treated at a hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The officers involved will be put on standard administrative duties for 30 days.

Chicago police have received 146 reports of carjackings year-to-date as of Tuesday, and have made 113 carjacking-related arrests, the department told Fox News Digital in an email on Thursday.

During the same period last year, police said there were 194 reports of carjackings.