Chicago boy, 14, shot twice in the head while sitting in parked car, police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot twice in the head and a man was also wounded Thursday while they were sitting in a parked car in Chicago.

The shooting happened just after midnight, police said. The boy and a 29-year-old man, who is known to police, were shot by someone in another vehicle, the Chicago Police Department said.

The boy was taken to a hospital by a relative and remained in critical condition Friday. The man sustained a graze wound to the head and was in good condition.

He refused medical treatment, police said. No arrests have been made.

Several hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck by a male inside a passing SUV, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

A second victim, 23, was wounded in the foot. No one has been arrested in that case either.

As of Tuesday, the Chicago Police Department reported 1,915 shooting incidents, compared to 1,740 shootings at the same time last year, according to police data.

Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would combat gun trafficking that many inner-city leaders blame for an uptick in violent crime. Strike forces have been launched in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago to crack down on gun violence.