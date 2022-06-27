Chicago-bound Amtrak train derails after hitting dump truck in Missouri, injuries reported

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed Monday in Missouri after striking a dump truck officials told Fox News.

Several cars on an Amtrak Southwest Chief train derailed in Mendon, Missouri at a public crossing and had 243 passengers aboard, a company spokesperson said. There were reports of unspecified injuries.

“Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist,” the spokesperson said.

The incident came a day after three people were killed Sunday when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car in California.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.