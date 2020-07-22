Chicago-area woman, 21, fatally stabbed boyfriend, 23, authorities say

A Chicago-area woman is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Wednesday after being arrested for fatally stabbing her boyfriend, authorities said Tuesday.

Jacqueline Mora, 21, of Zion, a northern suburb, faces first-degree murder charges after allegedly plunging a knife into the chest of Greagory Gilmore, 23, of Waukegan, Zion police told FOX 32 of Chicago.

Gilmore was found unresponsive with a puncture wound when police found him around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the report. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The man was declared dead at a hospital after being transported there, FOX 32 reported.