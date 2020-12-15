Chicago-area man crushed to death by airplane equipment at O'Hare Airport: report

A Chicago-area man has died after being crushed by airplane equipment on Sunday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport, according to reports.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office on Monday said Jijo George, 35, of Des Plaines, suffered multiple injuries after he was crushed by an “aircraft drivable pushback apparatus” at the airport’s hanger 764.

George was taken to Chicago’s Resurrection Medical Center, where he died at 3:50 p.m., authorities said

Chicago police said they were called to O’Hare Airport around 2 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man beneath a vehicle, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A police source told the paper that the man was an employee. His death was ruled an accident, according to autopsy results.

Des Plaines is located about 20 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.