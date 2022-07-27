Chicago-area man charged in killing of dad shot in front of daughter while playing Pokemon Go

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois man has been charged with killing a father who was playing Pok?mon Go with his 6-year-old daughter in a Chicago-area park this month.

Khiryan Monroe, 20, faces a count of first-degree murder in the July 14 killing of Servando Hamros. He is being held without bond, Fox Chicago reported.

Hamros, 29, was found lying along a canal at an Evanston park just after 9 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An officer in the area heard gunshots and responded to the scene.

“The victim was walking in the park with his daughter. While walking in the park, the victim had what appeared to be a confrontation with at least one other subject. Shortly after this confrontation, an unknown offender, armed, shot the victim, killing him,” said Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew.

Hamros died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Cook County medical examiner’s autopsy. His daughter saw the shooting but was not harmed.

