Chicago-area man allegedly slashes another man with machete in parking spot dispute

A Chicago-area man allegedly slashed another man repeatedly with a machete during an argument over an apartment complex parking spot, police said.

Rashad Crosby, 25, of Calumet City, is charged with attempted first-degree murder for his actions during the confrontation, the Lansing Police Department said.

Officers initially responded to the incident around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday amid reports of a hit-and-run accident. Once at the scene, they found a 61-year-old man with multiple “deep lacerations” to his body, authorities said.

The victim said he was involved in an argument with a man in reference to the suspect not being allowed to park in an apartment complex parking lot.

As the dispute escalated, Crosby allegedly pulled out a machete and attacked the victim. The elder man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery and is recovering, authorities said.

Within an hour of the attack, a Calumet City police officer spotted Crosby in a vehicle. As the officer approached, Crosby fled with the machete, police said.

He was taken into custody after a foot chase and the weapon was recovered, authorities said.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

