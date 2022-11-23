Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart shooting leaves multiple people dead: police

A shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia Tuesday night left multiple people dead and several others injured.

A police spokesperson said Chesapeake police responded to an “active shooter” call at the store located along Battlefield Blvd. at approximately at 10:12 p.m. When they arrived, they coordinated with a tactical team to enter the store, where they found multiple bodies, the spokesperson said.

The shooting happened inside the store, but police have not yet provided information concerning the number of those affected by the shooting. The number of deceased is believed to be under 10 people, according to local news outlet WAVY-TV 10.

Police also believe the lone shooter is dead. The spokesperson did not specify if the shooter was an employee of the store.

VIRGINIA CANDLELIGHT VIGIL HELD FOR MURDERED MOTHER, 3 CHILDREN

Photos and videos of the scene show about 40 emergency vehicles in the parking lot.

Police are urging people to avoid the area as they continue to sweep through the store and conduct their investigation. Members of the public who know someone who works at the store or who may have been affected are being instructed to go to the Chesapeake Conference Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story that will be updated with additional information. Check back for updates.