Charlotte, North Carolina, ‘industrial accident’ leaves 3 dead, others injured at construction site

A scaffolding collapse in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, left at least three people dead Monday, reports say.

The Charlotte Fire Department said an “industrial accident” unfolded around 9 a.m. at a construction site in the 700 block of East Morehead St. in the Dilworth area.

Three people were dead and another two injured were taken to an area hospital, the fire department said.

WBT’s Mark Garrison tweeted that three construction workers were killed when scaffolding apparently collapsed. The workers reportedly plummeted 70 feet, with a wall then toppling onto them. Fox News Digital reached out to both Charlotte police and fire for more information.

Dozens of first responders, as well as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department crime scene investigation vehicle, were spotted at the scene, according to WSOC-TV.

The fire department said it was working to secure the area and that a family reunification area had been established.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.