Charlotte law enforcement officers who died in shootout identified: ‘Forever indebted’

Three of the four law enforcement officers killed during a shootout Monday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina, have been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) identified their lost officer as Joshua Eyer. The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction (NCDAC) identified Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot as task force officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, killed in the “tragic shooting.” One additional victim, a U.S. Marshals Service deputy, has not been identified, pending notification of family members.

“We are forever indebted to Officer Eyer for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice,” CMPD posted Monday evening. “His life and service will never be forgotten.”

Eyer served the department’s North Tryon Division for six years and was a member of the 178th Recruit Class. A procession carried his body from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office, a video shared on social media around 11:30 p.m. showed.

Poloche joined NCDAC Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2013, and Elliot joined in 2016, the Department of Adult Corrections said. They both served several years as probation/parole officers.

“They loved their work, and were passionate about their roles in protecting our communities,” the department said.

Poloche is survived by a wife and two children. Alden leaves behind a wife and one child.

The shooting began when a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for firearm possession by a convicted felon. During a Monday evening press briefing, authorities said the recipient of the warrant was the one who initially opened fire. That suspect, who was later identified as 39-year-old Terry Clark Hughes, Jr., was killed in the shootout, police said.

Hughes was also wanted for two counts of felony flee to elude out of Lincoln County, North Carolina, according to Charlotte police.

Police believe two shooters may have been involved. They said two persons of interest, a 17-year-old and a woman, were taken to the police station for further investigation.

A total of eight law enforcement officers were shot. Three CMPD officers and a U.S. Marshals Task Force officer were injured and are still recovering from their wounds.

“These officers died as heroes and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our state,” NCDAC’s press release said. “We remember them, we honor their service, we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and we pray for healing for all affected by this tragic incident.”

