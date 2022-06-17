Charlotte Juneteenth shooting: $47k reward to identify suspects in 2020 attack that left 4 dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlotte, North Carolina, police on Friday announced a total $47,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for a mass shooting that left four dead and five injured during a 2020 Juneteenth celebration in North Carolina’s largest city.

The suspects are accused of firing more than 150 founds into a crowd of about 400 people on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte on June 22, 2020.

The Charlotte FBI has increased its reward for information to $30,000 on top of a $17,300 total reward from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Charlotte Crime Stoppers and private donors.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) “and its federal partners have worked tirelessly on this case for the past two years but we still need the community’s help,” the Department said in a Friday tweet. “*Someone* knows *something* that could make the difference in this case and help provide closure for our grieving families.”

NORTH CAROLINA MALL SHOOTING: 3 INJURED IN GASTONIA, POLICE SAY

The shooting happened around midnight at an “impromptu block party” that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters during a press conference at the time.

Several victims were hit by fleeing vehicles while fleeing the area, Jennings added.



next



prev



Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can be given anonymously.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The CMPD is warning this year’s Juneteenth attendees to report any suspicious activity, download the CMPD app, have meeting places established ahead of time if attending the event with children, keep heat advisories in mind, stay hydrated and dress for hot weather.

June 19, or Juneteenth, officially became a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday commemorates the June 19, 1865, emancipation of slaves in some states.