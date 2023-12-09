Charles Barkley makes Titanic reference while trolling ex-Warriors GM Bob Myers amid team’s struggles

Charles Barkley is not in the habit of holding back his opinions, especially when the television cameras are rolling. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer has been particularly critical of the Golden State Warriors over the years — even when the team appeared to be at the peak of its dynasty.

During Thursday night’s highly anticipated ESPN-TNT coverage crossover for the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, Barkley decided to take a jab at the person who was credited with being the architect of the franchise’s dynasty, former Warriors general manager and current ESPN analyst Bob Myers.

“I want to give you credit for jumping off the Titanic before it sunk,” Barkley told Myers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Barkley made the comments during the live broadcast, which took place in front of a crowd of NBA fans outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Some people in the crowd appeared to laugh at Barkley’s reference, while others seemed to direct boos at the TNT analyst.

CHARLES BARKLEY WEIGHS IN ON CURRENT STATE OF COLLEGE ATHLETICS: ‘REALLY SAD AND UNFORTUNATE’

“I have friends over there,” Myers responded.

“Yeah, you’re going to see them soon,” Barkley said.

The Warriors produced one of the most successful runs in recent memory, winning four NBA championships in an eight-year span.

But, injuries, suspensions, and other factors have begun to take a toll. The Warriors were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals last season and are off to an underwhelming start this season.

Through roughly the first quarter of the regular season, Golden State sits near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Myers worked in the Warriors front office for 12 years, but decided to step down this past spring. Myers was named the league’s Executive of the Year on two separate occasions during his impressive run as the franchise’s president and general manager.