Charges filed in mysterious death of college student left on side of road

Michigan authorities on Wednesday announced hit-and-run charges against a 23-year-old woman in connection with the mysterious June death of another 23-year-old woman named Mia Kanu.

Kanu was left for dead on the side of the road in front of an apartment complex in Southfield, a suburb of Detroit, following a party in the early morning hours of June 3, police previously told Fox News Digital. Kenita Monique Fearn is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and operating while intoxicated.

“The law requires anyone involved in an accident to stop and immediately report the accident to authorities. Leaving the scene when someone is seriously injured or dies is a felony. My office will hold those who do so accountable,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a Wednesday statement.

Fearn was allegedly driving a vehicle while intoxicated with Kanu inside. Kanu apparently jumped from the moving car, resulting in her death. Fearn did not stop the car and allegedly fled the scene shortly afterward. Surveillance camera footage captured some of the incident, according to police.

“Currently, the cause of death is unknown, we are considering all possibilities including homicide,” Southfield police previously told Fox News Digital. “The police department has not released any information alleging Mia was pushed from vehicle.”

A passerby found Kanu lying on the side of the road and called 911.

The victim’s mother pleaded for answers in an interview with FOX 2 Detroit following her death: “Something happened, and somebody knows something, and we just want those answers…. She would never just leave a person. It doesn’t make sense.”

Authorities took Fearn into custody on Sept. 19, and she is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. Leaving the scene of an accident is a felony with a maximum sentence of five years and a fine of up to $5,000. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 93 days and a fine of up to $500.