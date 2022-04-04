Chaotic ‘Deltopia’ spring break weekend in California ends with slew of arrests, citations

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A weekend-long spring break bash in a California beach community ended with multiple arrests and dozens of citations, authorities said Sunday.

Deltopia, an unsanctioned spring break holiday among students at the University of California Santa Barbara, brought out large crowds over the weekend in Isla Vista, a neighborhood in Santa Barbara County.

SOUTH BEACH ‘BRAND’ SUFFERING, BUSINESSES HURT BY SPRING BREAK FALLOUT, FLORIDA BUSINESS OWNER SAYS

The event resulted in at least six arrests, 40 citations, 18 reports and one traffic collision, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced in an update as the party atmosphere died down Sunday. No serious injuries were immediately reported from the weekend.

“The forecast for Sunday afternoon appears to be an afternoon with locals and normal levels of calls for service,” the sheriff’s office said.

But when the chaos peaked on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said that first responders became “inundated” with medical calls and “shifted to a triage system for medical emergencies” starting at 3 p.m.

On Saturday night, officials with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department declared a “MCI (multi-casualty incident) associated with multiple medical emergencies including multiple severe traumas.”



next



prev



Officials said the emergencies were associated with the heavy crowds brought by the Deltopia party, noting that many balconies in the Isla Vista community were overcrowded with partiers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Emergency personnel responded to medical emergencies in the Isla Vista neighborhood throughout the day Saturday, according to local news outlet Noozhawk, including a report of a woman who fell off a roof.

Deltopia has resulted in serious injuries over the years and even a riot in 2014.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.