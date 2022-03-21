Central Texas hit by multiple tornadoes as residents are warned to seek shelter

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple tornadoes touched down across central Texas on Monday evening as several counties were under severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

Austin Emergency Management warned residents around 6:00 p.m. to “get off the road and seek shelter immediately.”

About 20 miles north of Austin, houses sustained damage in Round Rock after a tornado touched down.

SEVERE WEATHER COMING TO TEXAS, SOUTHEAST

To the east of Austin, at least one tornado touched down in Elgin.

Thunderstorms in the area contained golf ball-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Several Austin-area school districts canceled after-school activities in anticipation of the storms.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.