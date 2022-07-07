CBP proposes discipline for Texas agents accused of ‘whipping’ Haitian migrants

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has sent out disciplinary proposals for Border Patrol agents on horseback accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants in Texas last year, an event that caused a firestorm among lawmakers in Washington, D.C.

Details of the punishments have not been released but CBP Commissioner Christopher Magnus is expected to host a press briefing Friday, a federal source told Fox News.

The agency made headlines last year when agents were falsely accused of whipping the migrants along the Del Rio Sector in Texas.

Images circulated on Twitter of the agents trying to block migrants from entering the U.S., and in one case grabbing a migrant’s shirt.

The controversy escalated as some media outlets and Democratic lawmakers misidentified the agents’ split reins, which they use and twirl to control and direct the horse — and falsely claimed the agents were using “whips” on the migrants.

Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden also weighed in, with Biden increasing the pressure on the besieged agents by repeating the false claims of whipping, and also previewed what he hoped would be the outcome of the investigation.

“To see people treated like they did, horses barely running over, people being strapped – it’s outrageous,” Biden told reporters, making a whipping motion with his hand. “I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation underway now and there will be consequences. There will be consequences.”

The Office of Inspector General declined to press criminal charges against the agents and the investigation has since moved to DHS’ Office of Professional Responsibility.

An announcement from the CBP is “imminent” regarding the findings of the investigation, the source said.

