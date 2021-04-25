CBP officers find $4M in suspected meth hidden in pickles shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers uncovered more than $4 million in suspected methamphetamine this month in a tractor-trailer hauling a commercial shipment of fresh cucumber pickles.

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in Texas found the drugs on April 17 hidden among the pickles in 114 plastic-wrapped packages, officials said.

VIDEO SHOWS SMUGGLERS LOWERING MOM, 2 YOUNG CHILDREN

CBP South Texas tweeted a picture of the drugs smuggled in the produce, describing them as “funky pickles.”

KAMALA HARRIS HAS GONE 32 DAYS WITHOUT A NEWS CONFERENCE SINCE BEING TAPPED FOR BORDER CRISIS ROLE

The CBP’s Office of Field Operations seized the narcotics and the tractor-trailer, which contained 217 total pounds of suspected contraband, officials said.

“This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. “This interdiction reinforces our officers’ role in advancing CBP’s border security mission by preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.”

REP. BIGGS SHARES IMAGES OF MIGRANTS BEING MOVED FROM ARIZONA HOTELS TO AIRPORT

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, TSA found meth hidden in a breakfast burrito at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston. The incident occurred after a screening agent noticed an unidentifiable lump in the burrito as it was being brought through security by a traveler, according to a press release by the agency.

Fox News’ Michael Hollan contributed to this report