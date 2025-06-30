Cause of death revealed for hiker influencer found dead in Arizona desert

​

The cause of death has been revealed for a social media influencer who was found dead near an Arizona trailhead after being reported missing.

Hannah Moody, 31, died of environmental heat exposure, according to FOX 10 Phoenix. Her manner of death was listed in a Friday report by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner as an accident.

Moody’s body was discovered in a Scottsdale preserve on May 22, 600 yards off-trail after going missing the day prior. When the search effort launched, her car was found in the parking lot at the Gateway Trailhead in Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve.

Officers searched for her on foot, and also utilized drones and a helicopter. No signs of trauma were found, and investigators did not suspect foul play.

She was an experienced hiker known for posting uplifting messages about life, and was first reported missing by concerned friends who said they had not heard from her, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

“She loves the outdoors. If you could put her somewhere where she would be happiest, it would be outside in nature,” her friend Lauryn previously told FOX 10.

Moody had posted on her social media that she was heading out on the hike, and had “five gallons of water” with her, FOX 10 reported.

Her brother, Joel Moody, wrote on Facebook that his sister was a “fierce competitor” who was “driven, putting her heart and mind to a goal and pursuing it relentlessly.”

“Hannah was also a nomad, a free spirit, searching for a place to belong and to call home after leaving our parents’ house,” he said. “She was a wanderer, journeying with companions, settling for a time, then moving on.”

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.