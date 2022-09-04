Catastrophic flooding in Georgia submerges cars after heavy rainfall

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Heavy rainfall in northwest Georgia turned roads into rivers and submerged cars early Sunday.

Parts of Chattooga and Floyd counties were under flash flood emergencies and flash flood warnings as rain inundated the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Southern Chattooga County has seen more than 10 inches of rain in just a matter of hours, FOX5 Atlanta meteorologist Ryan Beesley tweeted.

Roads were flooded, swamping multiple vehicles and a home, according to images shared by the station.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI OFFICIALS SAY WATER ISSUE IS NOT NEW

The flooded roadways made it difficult for first responders to navigate and reach residents who needed help, the station reported.

Gore Fire Department Assistant Chief Jaime Dawson told the station that many roads were impassible and urged residents to stay inside unless there was a medical emergency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, the Chattooga River in Summerville is forecast to crest at 16.7 feet later Sunday, WXIA-TV reported, citing the NWS.