Cat leaps from window of burning building in Chicago — and sticks the landing

A cat landed safely and survived after jumping out of an upper-story window of a burning building in Chicago Thursday, video shows.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at a multi-story building in the city’s Englewood neighborhood, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to the blaze, which was contained to one unit, and promptly extinguished.

Video posted by Chicago Fire Media on Twitter showed smoke coming from broken, open windows on the fifth floor.

Soon after, the cat in question was captured sticking its head out of one of the broken windows. The feline then jumped, as someone in the crowd appeared to yell, “Look at the cat!”

Audible gasps were also heard from onlookers as the cat fell, bounced on the grass, and walked away safely, according to the video.

“Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!” Chicago Fire Media tweeted.

No injuries were reported.