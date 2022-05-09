Casey White prison escape: Alabama fugitives in custody, Vicky White suffers self-inflicted bullet wound

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FLORENCE, Ala. – The days long manhunt for an escaped Alabama murder suspect Casey Cole White and the high-ranking jail guard, Vicky White, came to a close on Monday – more than 10 days after the pair fled from the according to officials.

A U.S. Marshal Service spokesperson confirmed the news in an email to Fox News Digital Monday, acknowledging that Casey was in custody. Vicky was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Indiana law enforcement officials confirmed.

“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed to reporters during a press conference later on Monday. Law enforcement caught up to the couple in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon, when a police chase ensued, Singleton said.



The couple then crashed the vehicle, at which time Casey White surrendered and Vicky White was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

“What I’m very thankful for tonight is that no one was hurt. No citizens were hurt. No law enforcement officers were hurt as a result of this escape,” Singelton went on.

Vicky and Casey White are not related, but share a “special relationship,” according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

Casey White, a convicted felon facing pending murder charges, has a history of carjackings and violent crime and was considered armed and “extremely dangerous.”

He has a long rap sheet, with convictions for attempted murder, armed robbery, animal cruelty and kidnapping, and is facing a pending murder case for the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway, a 59-year-old mother, in her home.

The suspect allegedly confessed to the crime, saying he had been hired to kill Ridgeway, but then pleaded not guilty due to insanity. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Vicky White was the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and is accused of helping the suspected killer escape.

She was expected to retire Friday and had recently sold her house, according to the sheriff. She also spent months telling colleagues, who said they were shocked to learn of her alleged involvement in the escape plot, that she planned to relocate to the beach.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.