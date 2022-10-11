Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder in death of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White

Former Alabama escapee Casey White pleaded not guilty Tuesday at his arraignment on escape and felony murder charges after his alleged accomplice in the jailbreak shot herself in the head rather than face arrest.

Vicky White, a former Lauderdale County, Alabama, corrections official, walked Casey White out of jail on April 29, and the duo led investigators on an 11-day manhunt spanning multiple states and involving disguises and multiple cars.

The two were not related but were allegedly involved in a jailhouse romance.

Deputies in Indiana recaptured Casey White after a car chase as the alleged lovers tried to evade capture. As a U.S. Marshals-led task force approached the vehicle, Vicky White took her own life, shooting herself in the head, according to authorities. Casey White surrendered without further incident.

As a result of the jail guard’s death, Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly tacked on a felony murder charge for Casey White in connection with the escape attempt, which itself carries a felony charge.

Connolly, who has asked the judge to issue a gag order in the case, did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment Tuesday.

Casey White was already serving a 75-year prison sentence when he was transferred from a state prison to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence to stand trial nearby on unrelated murder charges in the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway, 58. Authorities say he confessed in 2020 before pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

White could face the death penalty if convicted of killing Ridgeway, but her son, Austin Williams, told Fox News Digital Tuesday he is hoping for a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I definitely don’t want him ever up for parole,” he said. “I’m glad the wheels of justice are turning.”

The Ridgeway trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 12.

Casey White is due back in court for a status conference next month in the Vicky White case. If convicted of felony murder, he would also face life in prison.