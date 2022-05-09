Casey White escape: Timeline for Alabama murder suspect on the run with corrections officer

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A manhunt continued Tuesday for the escaped Alabama murder suspect Casey Cole White and a high-ranking female corrections officer accused of assisting him named Vicky White.

The two are not related, according to authorities.

Casey White and Vicky White were most recently seen driving a 2007 copper Ford Edge SUV on Friday, with damage to the rear bumper, according to law enforcement. The license plate number was not immediately available.

CASEY WHITE MANHUNT: AUTHORITIES REVEAL LAST KNOWN SUSPECT VEHICLE

The pair may be armed with an AR-15 and shotgun, investigators warned, and Vicky White likely had access to her service weapon.

Vicky White is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing around 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Casey White is described as standing 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 260 pounds. He has multiple tattoos, including a sleeve on his right arm that includes the Nazi SS logo.

He could face the death penalty if convicted in his pending murder-for-hire case, which he allegedly confessed to before pleading guilty due to insanity.

ALABAMA INVESTIGATORS CONFIRM ‘SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP’ BETWEEN ESCAPED INMATE, MISSING GUARD

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.

Friday, April 29

Vicky White, a former employee of the year at the county jail, was expected to retire at the end of her shift, according to colleagues.

But shortly after 9 a.m., Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, tells colleagues that she is taking Casey Cole White, a convicted felon facing pending murder charges, to the county courthouse for a mental health evaluation. She also said she felt ill and would go to see a doctor afterward, buying more time.

Neither claim turned out to be real, according to investigators.

Newly released surveillance video appears to show Vicky White leaving the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning with Casey White walking behind her in leg shackles and handcuffs.

Surveillance cameras inside capture Vicky White opening a steel door and, without looking back, holding it for Casey White, who slips out with his head down, dodging it as it swings closed. The two vanish through what looks like an exterior door with a car parked outside.

ALABAMA PRISON ESCAPEE ‘A MONSTER’ WHO WARNED COPS IN 2015 HE’D KILL EX-GIRLFRIEND IF HE EVER GOT OUT

At 9:41 a.m., the pair walks out of the jailhouse, with her allegedly telling the booking officer that she’s the only deputy available with a firearm certification, according to a timeline provided by investigators.

Eight minutes later, according to the sheriff, Vicky White’s police vehicle shows up on surveillance video pulling into a shopping center’s parking lot.

“The patrol car left the detention center and went straight to the parking lot,” Sheriff Singleton said Monday. “There was not enough time for them to even attempt to try to come to the courthouse.”

Several hours went by before deputies attempted to reach Vicky White by phone and reported that the calls went directly to voice mail. They also discovered Casey White had never arrived at the courthouse or returned to his cell.

The jailer and murder suspect were last seen driving in the copper Ford Edge on this day.

ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR MISSING ALABAMA CORRECTIONS OFFICER IN MURDER SUSPECT’S ESCAPE

Sunday, May 1

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office also released a series of images showing Casey White in an orange jumpsuit, socks and sandals walking down a jail hallway.

LAST PHOTOS OF CASEY WHITE:



next



prev



The U.S. Marshals announce their involvement in the manhunt for Casey White and offer a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said in a statement.

In addition to outstanding murder charges, Casey White was already serving a 75-year sentence for a violent crime spree in 2015 that involved the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, multiple stolen cars and the execution of a pet dog.

“He stated that he wanted to kill her and have the police kill him,” a police report from December of that year concludes. “His only regret was that neither was successful. He stated that if he was released he would kill the victim.”

ALABAMA ESCAPED INMATE SEEN IN NEW PHOTOS, AS MANHUNT FOR MISSING CORRECTION OFFICER ENTERS DAY 4

Monday, May 2

Sheriff Singleton announced a new warrant for the arrest of Vicky White, whom he said might have been coerced or manipulating into taking part in the plot.

“To do it willingly would be so out of character for the Vicky White we all know,” he said.

She sold her home about a month ago, according to the sheriff, and had talked about relocating to the beach for months.

Tuesday, May 3

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office announced that investigators had confirmed a “special relationship” between Vicky White and Casey White after receiving tips from other inmates.

“That relationship has now been confirmed through our investigation by independent sources and means,” authorities said.

They also revealed details about the couple’s last known whereabouts, in Rogersville, Alabama, driving the Ford Edge and possibly armed with a semiautomatic rifle and shotgun.

Wednesday, May 4

Sheriff Singleton announces that Vicky White is officially “no longer employed by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.”

Her pending retirement is a “personnel issue” he said would be discussed at a later date, but despite her last scheduled day being April 29, she had failed to finalize her retirement papers.

Thursday, May 5

Casey White and Vicky White “were in contact via phone” between 2020 and 2022, while the inmate was in the custody of William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, Sheriff Singleton says in an emailed press statement Thursday.

Casey White was transferred from the Donaldson facility to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in 2020, after confessing to the 2015 slaying of Connie Ridgeway. The pair met there and maintained contact after he returned to Donaldson between 2020 and 2022.

He was sent back to the county jail in February of this year to await trial.

The facilities are located just over 110 miles from each other.



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



next



prev



And the U.S. Marshal service release new images showing what Vicky White would look like if she changed her hair color from her normal blonde to a darker shade, or if she shortened it from her typical length.

Several new images show the numerous tattoos Casey White bore on both sides of his chest, his arms and his back. The tattoos include a horseshow emblem with a red-colored flower on his left pec; ink encompassing his full right shoulder and another tattoo covering part of his left arm; and a confederate flag on his back emblazoned by the words “Southern Pride” in a crude script.

He is allegedly linked to the local “Southern Brotherhood,” a “white supremacist prison gang.”

Marshal Service images also depict the differences in size between the pair while standing next to each other, or while standing near the vehicle authorities believe the pair might have fled in – an orange- or copper-colored 2007 Ford Edge SUV.

Friday, May 6

Agents with the U.S. Marshal Service announce they have located they vehicle they say Casey White and Vicky White used after their disappearance.

Investigators received a tip around 11 p.m. Thursday about a vehicle matching the description of the 2007 Ford Edge, and have since been able to confirm the SUV is the same one used by Vicky White and Casey Cole White after their April 29 disappearance, the USMS announces.

With the help of the tip, they were able to track the vehicle to a tow lot in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of where the manhunt first began in Florence, Alabama, the office says.

Tennessee’s Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the fugitive vehicle had been reported abandoned “a week ago” in Bethesda. “There is NO sign the two are still in our area.”

Meanwhile, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Casey White, in addition to the reward of up to $15,000 being offered by U.S. Marshal Service.

Saturday, May 7

Sheriff Singleton releases surveillance video showing corrections officer Vicky White at a hotel the morning she fled a county jail with murder suspect Casey White.

CASEY WHITE ESCAPE: ALABAMA INMATE COULD TRY ‘SUICIDE BY COP’ AS DOC SHOWS HE WANTED TO ‘HAVE POLICE KILL HIM’

Vicky White can be seen at the counter of a Quality Inn hotel in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day that she allegedly assisted Casey White, 38, in escaping from the jail.

Monday, May 9

New Fox News Digital images show the exterior of Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, where Casey White had been transferred while awaiting trial for a 2015 murder.

CASEY WHITE MANHUNT: ALABAMA JAIL BOSS VICKY WHITE VISITED HOTEL MORNING BEFORE INMATE ESCAPE

A second image shows an empty parking spot reserved for “Assistant Director Only.” The space is presumably reserved for Vicky White, who was an assistant director when she allegedly fled with Casey White.

ALABAMA PRISON FUGITIVES CASEY WHITE, VICKY WHITE ‘WOULD BE FOOLS TO LEAVE THE COUNTRY:’ LONGTIME USMS EXEC

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And a different photo shows Vicky White’s marked Lauderdale County Sheriff vehicle parked across from the Lauderdale County Courthouse. A half-empty Dasani water bottle, uncapped, and a few pairs of gloves could be seen inside the sedan.

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report.